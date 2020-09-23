Taking the ‘rough’ out of ‘roughing it’, lake ‘glamping’ concept targets Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Commissioners are expected to approve Georgia Glamping Company’s business license to operate within the county at its October 6th board meeting.

Georgia Glamping Company has two other locations within the state, one at Lake Lanier and a soon to be open Glamping Resort at Lake Iris in McDonough, Georgia.

The concept, expected to locate among some older campgrounds at Wildwood Park, takes a first class hotel experience and places it inside a large tent right on the shoreline of the lake. Whether for couples or an entire family, the tents will house an actual bed as well as mini-fridge and rug and even an air conditioner and electrical outlets so you can charge your devices.

According to the Georgia Glamping website, “Glamping is all about the ‘experience’. It’s about getting back to nature without getting back to basics. At Georgia Glamping, you won’t be sleeping on the floor in a hot tent.”

The company indicates its tents are waterproof and have extra rain guards, but also reminds those interested, they will be staying in the woods and “You will be staying in a tent, in the woods. You know who else is also in the woods? Bugs. We do our best not to invite them, but somehow they always show up with an e-vite acting like they own the place.”

Owners, Rebekah and Nathan Self tell WJBF NewsChannel 6, they are “very excited about their 3rd location being in Columbia County and everyone they haven spoken to in the county so far has been very welcoming.”

Reservations for the experience will begin for Georgia Glamping’s 2021 season, and it will provide locations at Columbia County owned Wildwood Park withing walking distance of restroom facilities.

Besides Columbia County, the plan will also need to be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers who control the lake and its shoreline.

