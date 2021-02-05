Students compete in first ever Auto Skills Columbia County competition

APPLING, GA (WJBF) – Columbia County hosted its first ever Auto Skills Competition Friday. Twenty high school students from across the area competed. Students were judged on their automotive skills and problem solving skills. The event is not only a learning experience it’s also a chance for automotive students to be recognized for their talent.

“There’s no more important programs than the CTAE programs; not just automotive, but all of them. These students need to be recognized for their skill set, just like they would if they played a major sport or something in high school. So, it’s really important to the local industry that we are raising up these potential workers and these doers in the field,” said Nick Hayes, Fleet Services Manager, Columbia County.

How does it make you feel that this kind of event is happening today?

“Honestly I told everyone I feel like a proud mama standing here right now. When we came up with the idea we had no idea it would turn in to such a large event and we’re very excited about it,” said Leanne Reece the Director of Internal Services for Columbia County.

Whats the importance of doing these kind of events?

“The automotive industry has struggled for a long time connecting young technicians in to the career field and so really we just looked at an opportunity to partner with the schools and also local industry to give these students fun prizes and a way to meet potential employers,” said Nick.

“I just thinks important for parents to see that there are many opportunities for their kids other than college. There’s other areas kids can go in and be very successful,” said Leanne.

We caught up with one of today big winners Cade Fort to talk to him about what the event means to him.

How does it feel to win big today at the competition?

“It really surprised me, I know I performed well. I really happy for the instructor that I’ve been blessed with and the school and program I’ve been provided with from the county, so this has just been a really amazing blessing to be here and compete and winning just adds to it,” said Cade.

If you missed seeing the students who were awarded today take a look at the video below!