EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County School District Department of Special Services is holding it’s annual Special Education Parent Resource Expo on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Evans High School, located at 4550 Cox, Rd., in Evans.

The event is for parents of students with disabilities.

The goal of the event is to provide knowledge and information about support services and resources available in the community.

“Many parents do not realize that resources like these may be available,” said Dr. Jennifer

Zills, Director of Special Services. “This event features local resources that go beyond the

services we already provide, and we always look forward to this opportunity for parents to

learn more about resources available to them and their children.”

Parents of students with disabilities are encouraged to attend and meet the staff of the Special Services Department, as well as representatives from dozens of specialized businesses and service providers in the area.