Social Distancing is the key for 2020-2021 school year in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Public schools are planning to return to face-to-face classes in the fall. Columbia County school leaders are expecting some students to opt to learn remotely.

“That would automatically reduce the population in buildings,” explained Dr. Sandra Carraway. “Even though we are having traditional-school, there will be fewer students in the building than we usually have.”

The Columbia County School District is working on plans to keep students safe who are coming to school on August 3rd.

“We can do things like having single-file lines in hallways,” said Dr. Carraway. “We can make hallways one way, so everybody is going in one direction, and we are not coming in face-to-face contact.”

Lunch schedules will also be altered.

“Eating outside would be great for kids,” said Dr. Carraway. “There might be an option to eat in the commons area, places for kids to spread out and enjoy themselves.”

Parents always have the option to send their children to school with a face mask.

“If COVID-19 were to show an increase in such a degree that face mask became necessary to the point it’s no longer a choice anymore; we will do that,” said Dr. Carraway.

Parents will play a pivotal role in making sure all this works.

“If they have any suspicions if they or their children might be sick, please don’t come to school,” expressed Dr. Carraway. “Take those actions upfront to learn, to find, and self quartine, so we are not putting everyone at risk.”

Click here to see the school district’s in-depth list of questions and answers regarding safety, learning options, and requirements.

You can submit your own questions by clicking HERE.