AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Fire Rescue crews are on-scene of a fire at a single-wide trailer and nearby shed on the 5900 block of Huntington Drive in Grovetown.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, no one was inside the residence and the fire has since been contained.

The shed was fully involved when fire crews arrived, according to the department spokesperson, and the fire soon spread underneath the singlewide, as well as a small portion of the woods nearby.

There are currently no injuries to report.