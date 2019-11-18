Sex offender arrested again for indecent exposure

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A registered sex offender was caught pleasing himself in his car at an Evans intersection – in full view of a local mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

67-year old, Donald Marvin Johnson, later confessed to public indecency, adding to his long list of previous arrests for the sex crime in the area, authorities said. In 2016, he rear-ended a van while masturbating in his car.

Johnson was previously convicted of public indecency in 2008. In that case, a local nurse was stopped at a traffic light when she looked over and saw a man pleasuring himself in his car.

In Friday’s incident, a 34-year-old woman told authorities that she stopped for the red light at the Intersection of North Belair Road and Hereford Farm Road. She looked over to her right and saw an older male in a white Nissan masturbating. His genitalia was fully exposed.

Johnson was charged with public indecency, a misdemeanor. He remains in jail on a $1,100 bond.