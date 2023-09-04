COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County rescue crews recovered the body of a teen missing near Pointes West Army Resort. The 16-year-old went into the water and did not come back out.

Early Monday afternoon, Major Steve Morris, with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 that four juveniles were swimming in the lake at the resort. Two of them were able to swim to shore. A third teen was found near the shore. Her condition not known.

Morris said the Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Fire Department Dive Team and Georgia DNR aided int he search

According to Major Steve Morris, the 16-year-old has been identified as Sevonn Small.

This is a developing story.