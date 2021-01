MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Investigators are searching for a runaway teen.

16-year-old Summer Michelle Rain Martin was last seen on January 2 at 9 p.m. on the 4000 block of Indian Creek Road in Martinez.

Investigators say she could be in Castle Pines Trailer Park on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta.

Summer is described as being 5′ weighing approximately 113 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-541-2011