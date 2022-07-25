EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – More than 300 buses will begin testing routes Monday, July 25th and Tuesday, Jul 26th in Columbia County.

The Columbia County School District asks that the public please be cautious of the school buses as theirb hardworking drivers prepare for students ahead of the first day of school, Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The CCSD Department of Transportation has put into place several new improvements to help reduce travel time for bus riders by 10-20 minutes across the district.

First, school buses will take priority over other transportation on school campuses. To make sure that school buses leave school campus safely and on time, middle and high school students will be dismissed five minutes earlier. Middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. and high school students will be dismissed at 2:40 p.m.

All traffic, including car lines and student drivers, will be held until all school buses have departed. In addition, students and staff will be able to locate buses faster and more efficiently each day

with assigned route numbers, instead of bus numbers.

Parents can sign up for the Edulog Lite School Bus Tracker App, to track school buses along their routes in real time. For more information, please visit the Columbia County Board of Education website.