COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A rabid raccoon has been spotted in the Columbia County area.

According to the Columbia County Health Department, a raccoon was spotted in the vicinity of Columbia Road and Maple Creek Drive on June 26th.

According to health authorities, after being captured, the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Residents in this area need to be made aware and are being asked to avoid contact with any stray or wild animals.

Residents are also being asked to make sure their pets are current on their vaccinations.

If you have any information or suspect other animals are exhibiting abnormal signs in this area, please contact the Columbia County Health Department at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at (706) 541-4077.