COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Plans are starting to come together for what the new hospital in Columbia County will look like.

In a preliminary draft released to WJBF NewsChannel 6, the campus will be centered amongst a large amount of useable greenspace that will be visible in the parking areas as well as surrounding the hospital.

The hospital will include an education center as part of the facility and will have a wellness campus with community connections located on the property.

In December of 2021 AU Health CEO Katrina Keefer told NewsChannel 6, “Resort might be a feat however I think that our hospital is going to look like a resort compared to any other hospital in the surrounding area.”

Architects from SmithGroup out of Washington D.C. and TVS group out of Atlanta will be responsible for the overall project bringing national expertise and recognition. Currently the hospital will have 100 beds, an emergency department and will be a Level II Trauma Center. The hope, according to Keefer’s December interview with WJBF, is that there will be plenty of design flexibility allowing for conversions from general surgery to ICU depending on patient volume.

As for the wellness portion of the campus, Keefer says there is plenty of foliage on the property that they would like used as a healing space for families and the community has a whole. “Got some feedback and food trucks from local businesses was definitely one of those among them but we’ll be looking for creative ways to utilize the space and to be a resource for all of Columbia County,” said Keefer in 2021.

The Preliminary Draft Site Planning Concept (attached) is very fluid, according to a hospital spokesperson. She tells WJBF, that changes are happening every day to the concept and the draft is not the final version. The work will continue on the site plan with hopes that doors will open to the new hospital sometime in 2025.

Augusta University Health was given the green light to build a hospital in Columbia county after years of legal battles involving University Hospital (now Piedmont) and Doctor’s Hospital of Augusta. When AU Health was awarded the Certificate of Need by the Georgia Department of Health, Doctor’s appealed the decision. The Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear the case in December of 2021 paving the way for AU to move forward with the construction of the hospital. Augusta University’s Columbia County hospital will be located off Exit 190 in Grovetown on 82 acres with the entrance to the hospital currently planned for Gateway Boulevard.