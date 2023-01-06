COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them.

We don’t yet know about injuries or the severity.

Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown.

Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on an employee from a cable TV company.

There are no injuries to Georgia Power workers and no power outages caused by this accident.

Right now, we don’t know what cable company it may have been.

This is a developing story.