Power outage in Columbia County affecting homes and schools

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that several dozen homes and businesses in Columbia County are experiencing a power outage.

According to the Georgia Power outage map, all the Greenbrier schools are affected and the surrounding Riverwood neighborhoods as far away as Halali Farm Road.

Columbia County Schools Facebook post says the power should be restored by 12:30, but in the meantime classes are continuing normally as generators are in use.

The Georgia Power website says the power is scheduled to be back on by 2:00pm today.

No word on what caused the outage.