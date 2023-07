MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a couple of alleged thieves.

Authorities say a white male and white female broke the locked mailbox at Marvin United Methodist Church on Wheeler Road and stole the mail inside.

From CCSO

They appear to be a 2007-2009 black Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you recognize either the suspect pictured or the SUV, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800 or (706) 541-1042.