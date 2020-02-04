#UPDATE | All lanes open after rollover accident on Bobby Jones Expy

Columbia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

#UPDATE|12:01pm|February 4th, 2020 – Traffic is flowing again after a crash on Bobby Jones Expressway. The crash has been cleared.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed an overturned SUV traffic block in front of the Bobby Jones Walmart.

Per Columbia County dispatch all Northbound lanes are blocked after the crash.

Injuries are reported, but we don’t know how serious they are.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories