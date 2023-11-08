UPDATE: According to the outage map on Georgia Power’s website, all power has been restored in the area along Evans to Locks Road and Hereford Farm Road where more than 9,000 customers, including area schools, were impacted by the outage.

According to Columbia County School District, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Greenbrier High, Greenbrier Middle, and Greenbrier Elementary schools, as well as Evans Middle, and Evans Elementary schools, were impacted.

Power was later restored by approximately 9:40 a.m.

At this time, the school district says that instruction and school operations will continue as normally as possible, and school meals will also be provided.

According to Georgia Power, they currently don’t have any additional details as far as what caused the outage.

