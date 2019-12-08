New dog grooming and training place in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Several furry paws raced into a locally owned business in Columbia County for its grand opening. Dog On It Training and Grooming in Grovetown officially opened its doors Saturday. Families brought their canines to tour the indoor pet facility, enjoy a few vendors, treats and take holiday photos.

The new business sits inside retail space on Parham Road. Owners told NewsChannel 6 that they will offer certified, award winning grooming, dog training, pet play groups and much more.

“There are not many, other than big box pet stores indoor training facilities, in Augusta,” said co-owner Lia Fricke. “In fact, I think that we are the first privately owned.”

Her co-owner Tiana O’Neill added, “And to be close to the base as well because there are a lot of communities out here that don’t have access to pet grooming and training in this area.”

Pet play groups are $10 dollars a dog and monitored by a trainer.

To learn more about Dog On It, click here.