HARLEM/APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’ve ever gotten off on or traveled near the Harlem-Appling Exit 183 on I-20, you know just how crazy it can be. But, after some delays in construction, it should be completed by the end of March.

GDOT began construction on the exit in 2020 to fix safety and traffic issues, as well as build a new bridge and two roundabouts.

“The roundabouts help provide constant flow of traffic, versus stop signs were that would cause a lot of backups onto I-20,” said Columbia County District 4 Commissioner Alison Couch. “I’m really hopeful now there won’t be a long line of traffic back out onto I-20, which is very dangerous.”

They finished paving the roads and opened the roundabouts on Thursday.

Updated signage will be complete by February 13th.

“We’ll have big signage up directing people which way to go and it will be plenty ahead of time, so they know before they get to the roundabout,” said Jason Nichols, the District 2 Communications Officer for GDOT.

All that’s left to do are some finishing touches.

“Fencing along the right of way, fencing on the bridge, guard rail, landscaping, permanent striping, signage, lighting,” Nichols said.

They also hope to address the issue of 18-wheelers hitting the roundabout curbs.

“Before we have accepted the project as completed, we will go back and fix any of that damage that’s happened so we don’t end up with further damage to other vehicles,” Nichols said.

And people who drive near that interchange look forward to the changes.

“It’s a little confusing right now, but I imagine when they get done smoothly helping the flow of traffic and everything, we’ll be able to get through much easier,” said Zack Krajewski.

There will be two nightly closures on February 19th and February 20th to do work on the ramps.