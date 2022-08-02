UPDATE, 6:28 P.M. – According to Columbia County officials, the Real Time Crime Center was approved unanimously by the Commission.

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A construction bid to build a state-of-the-art surveillance center for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is up for a vote at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.

The costs for the project are more than $569,000, which will includes the installation of three Command Center video wall displays similar to those built for Cobb County Police Department, the city of Birmingham Police Department, and the Tuscaloosa Cyber Intelligence Center.

The Real-Time Crime Center will allow emergency dispatchers to coordinate real-time traffic surveillance from a large multi-screen video wall, allowing for multiple video feeds, with units from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Fire Rescue, and other county departments that provide emergency response.

Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle adds that the set-up will center around a large mapping wall that contains an large interactive map of the entire county. Dispatchers will have at their fingertips all county-owned assets, from traffic lights to fire hydrants and waterworks to even AED heart defibrillator machines. Instead of Fire Rescue hunting for nearby fire hydrants, a dispatcher can immediately tell what assets are in the area, where to find them, and direct first responders to them.

Utilicom Supply Associates, LLC, out of Norcross, GA, was the only company to place a bid for the project, including materials, labor, installation, and training. Their previous work installing and providing training for real-time crime centers has included law enforcement agencies across the Southeast.

Because the item is already included on the consent agenda, Sheriff Whittle says he believes the bid proposal will be approved and the project can move forward.

Funds for the project have already been approved through SPLOST.