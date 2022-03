AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Animal Services is holding a drive thru rabies clinic for Columbia County pet owners this weekend.

The Drive Thru Rabies Clinic will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022. The yearly shot will cost only $5.

The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until vaccines are gone.

The drive-thru clinic is being held at 1940 William Few Pkwy in Grovetown and is limited to Columbia County residents only.