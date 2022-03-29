MARTINEZ, Georgia (WJBF) — The ENOPION Theatre Company will be presenting “CAIN AND ABEL” in Columbia County.

The musical performance begins May 27th and will continue until August 27th.

According to the release, “CAIN AND ABEL” takes place just after the fall of man as the world completes its first century of existence, and now Adam and Eve have many children now and they continue to adjust to their lives outside of that perfect paradise they once had in the Garden of Eden.

Their sons, Cain and Abel must “work out their salvation” as they prepare to make an offering to God. But what do you offer to the Creator of everything?

“CAIN AND ABEL” will take place at 3814 Commercial Court, Martinez GA.

Tickets go on sale May 3rd.

For more information, call (706) 771-7777 or click here.

ENOPION Theatre Company is Georgia’s only premier Bible Theatre Company.