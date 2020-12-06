LIVE | The Columbia County Christmas Parade

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The Georgia College Department of Athletics is thrilled to welcome back a familiar face to take the lead of Bobcat Baseball, as Nolan Belcher returns as head coach.

"We are excited to welcome Nolan back to campus as the Head Baseball Coach at Georgia College," said Wendell Staton, Director of Athletics. "His character, ethics, and values clearly align with Georgia College and the Department of Athletics. He is committed to the university mission and the holistic student-athlete experience that is at the core of our being. Nolan exudes professionalism, leads with integrity, has ethics beyond reproach, and carries himself with great humility. When you call anyone to ask about Nolan, the terms that are consistently mentioned are work ethic, humility, and character. We certainly saw this daily during his time here as an assistant coach and we are thrilled that he will now be leading our program as the Head Baseball Coach."