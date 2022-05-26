COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shifts in Columbia County starting on Tuesday, May 31st.

The lane closure will take place in the Steven Point Subdivision.

Officials say that it is due to road paving.

The following roads will have lane closures: Stevens Way, Stevens Crossing, and, Stevens Court.

The temporary lane closures will be from Tuesday, May 31st through Thursday, June 30th from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Drivers should expect delays, but they are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

This project is in cooperation with Beam’s Construction.