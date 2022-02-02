(COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA) – There will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road in Columbia County.

In cooperation with E.R. SNELL, Columbia County traffic officials say the lane closure will be the right, northbound lane of Lewiston Road from I-20 to 440 Lewiston Road.

The intermittent lane closure will be from 9:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. starting Monday, February 7th, thru Friday, February 11th.

Officials say drivers need to expect delays, and they are being asked to please seek an alternate route if possible.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road.