COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An inmate at Columbia County Detention Center was reportedly found dead in his cell on Friday.

Deputies say 32-year-old Brandon Joyner was arrested the day before for shoplifting cans of compressed computer air at Wal-Mart in Evans. He was transported to CCDC and a booking report was completed at approximately 11:40pm.

According to Steve Morris with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Joyner was placed into a holding cell where he was the sole occupant. At approximately 2am, jail personnel found Joyner unresponsive and began to administer CPR and Narcan with negative results. EMS and firefighters arrived where attempts to save Joyner were unsuccessful.

An autopsy will be scheduled.