COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies arrested an 84-year-old man after he allegedly punched his wife in the face over whiskey.

According to reports, Roberto Barja asked his wife to take him to the store for a bottle of whiskey. When she refused, he had a bottle delivered and poured himself a drink. The victim says Barja then began calling her obscene names and that’s when she threw a 3-pound weight at him. The suspect threw the weight back, hitting her. The wife then told police when she tried to call 911, Barja grabbed the phone out of her hands, threw her against a staircase and began hitting her in the face. He also allegedly choked the woman.

The victim was finally able to free herself, she ran to the car and called police.

When Columbia County Deputies arrived on scene, reports say Roberto Barja told them they were not welcome and locked himself inside his home then inside his bedroom.

Deputies were able to get inside the room and asked Barja what happened. He explained the same scenario as his wife.

As authorities attempted to arrest the suspect he threatened them and became combative.

Barja allegedly told them “I’m going to shoot you in the face” and “I’m going to kill you…I’m going to kill all you deputies” and ended up hitting one deputy in the arm and another in the leg and pelvis.

Law enforcement was finally able to get the suspect into the patrol car.

They say they could see the wife’s face swollen and bruised.

Roberto Barja is charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, and Obstructing Persons Making Emergency Calls.

He remains in the Columbia County Detention Center.