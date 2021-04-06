Townhome units in flames in Canterbury Farms in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A number of townhomes went up in flames Tuesday in Columbia County.

The incident happened on Aberdeen Circle in Canterbury Farms.

Director of Grovetown Public Safety, Chief Scott Wheatley, says Columbia County has requested mutual aid and that Grovetown Public Safety has sent one pump truck to help fight the fire.

We’re told a nearby fence fire spread to one of the buildings.

No word yet on any injuries.

