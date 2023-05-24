Grovetown, GA (WJBF) Columbia County Health Department is warning people to be on the lookout for animals that could be carrying rabies, after a rabid raccoon was caught.

The second spotting in a span of two weeks. The raccoon was seen near Seaton Ave at Brentford Ave, in the Canterbury Farms Subdivision off Chamblin Road in Grovetown and appeared ill.

Columbia County Animal Services captured the raccoon without incident and did not have any contact with humans or domestic animals.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur, GA for rabies testing. Test results from GPHL confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section is asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to the Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at (706) 868-3330 or the Columbia County Animal Services at (706) 541-4077.

For additional information on rabies click here.