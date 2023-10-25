GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Halloween – it’s a scary tradition, and many may prefer a safer way to celebrate.

Jordan Johnson, Public Information Officer for the City of Grovetown, GA, joins the WJBF Noon Show and Mary Morrison in the studio Wednesday, 10-25-2023, to let everyone know about Grovetown’s own Trunk or Treat event set for Friday, 10-27-2023.

Liberty Park at 1040 Newmantown in Grovetown will close early at 3 p.m. Friday in preparation.

The event will start at 6 p.m., with patrons being routed from the back entrance of the park.

Food and craft vendors will be set up around Liberty Park’s ball fields, as well as inflatables and games.

Admission to the park and participation in Trunk or Treat activities will be free.

Grovetown’s Trunk or Treat at Liberty Park will end Friday night at 9 p.m., and the entire park will be closed Saturday, 10-28-2023, and Sunday, 10-29-2023, for breakdown and cleanup.

There will be prizes for best Trunk or Treat displays, as well as costume contests for three different age groups: ages 5 and under, ages 6 to 8, and from ages 9 to 12. Registration is required to participate in the costume contest and the first bracket of judging will start at 7:20 p.m.

Close to 30 vendors and sponsors are participating this year in the hopes of making it a Halloween to remember.