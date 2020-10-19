Grovetown man and daughter reported missing

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man and his young daughter.
23-year-old Michael Pappalardo and his daughter, 9-month-old Sadie Pappalardo were last seen together on the 200 block of Elm Street in Grovetown on Monday, October 19 at 7 a.m.
Michael has brown hair, blue eyes and is approximately 5’5″ and 215 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black basketball shorts and orange Adidas tennis shoes.
Sadie has blonde hair, blue eyes and is approximately 20 lbs and 26″. She was last seen wearing Star Wars pajamas.
If you have any information on Michael and Sadie, please contact investigators at 706-863-1212.
