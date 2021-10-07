Grovetown Historian Charles Lord honored as part of Georgia Cities Week

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s Georgia Cities Week, a chance for the Grovetown mayor and city council to engage with the community, let them know about plans for the future and teach them some history.

In Grovetown, you can’t talk about history without talking about Charles Lord.

“He was born and raised here and he has over 70 years worth of history knowledge right up here in his brain. I don’t know how he can remember it all, but the minute he walks inside of the museum, it’s like something lights up and he just comes alive,” said Ashley Campbell, the city’s public information officer.

Every article in the city’s museum is there thanks to Lord. Because of his research and knowledge, he was named the cities official historian.

“To me, there’s a lot of history behind it. That’s why I hope the museum brings it out and I hope that they will learn a lot. On the wall they’ll find everything back from the 1800s up until today,” said Lord.

“He saved every single item, either from his mother or from his time living here in Grovetown and when it was time to build the museum, he finally had a place to put it,” said Campbell.

“I hope that the new generation will see what some of the older people did and try to preserve and I hope to continue until my dying days,” said Lord.

Charles Lord’s love for the history of Grovetown is undeniable. He’s even part of the history himself, as he served as a city councilman in his twenties.

Whether it was serving his city as a councilman or preserving the city’s history as historian, one thing is for certain: his love for the city of Grovetown.

“It was a no brainer for the mayor and council to name him the city of Grovetown’s official historian,” said Campbell.

“I thank them very, very much for letting me have the opportunity to show the public the stuff that I’ve collected over the years. It makes me think it was useful over the years. It makes me feel very proud and I hope to live up to that name,” said Lord.

If you want to see all of Grovetown’s history, you can stop by the museum for free, Thursday’s through Saturday, from noon to 4pm.