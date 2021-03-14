Grovetown city leaders pulling on community members to keep the Euchee Creek Trail clean

Grovetown- City leaders say they’ve been making some changes along the Euchee Creek trail, but they need the community to step in as well.



“Well, it’s not so much that’s an issue, however when you’re walking out on the trails, and you see a little bit of litter that encourages people to possibly do the same,” said Ashley Campbell, public relations for the City of Grovetown.



When walking along the Euchee Creek Trail you’ll notice the greenery, the pond and along the sides of the trail…



“We’ve just noticed some beer cans and plastic bottles and cigarette wrappers and stuff like that,” said William Foster, he lives in Grovetown.



Most of the trash seems to be piling up in one area.

Hayden Hawk, who visits the trail, says it’s “down in the water out in the pond, I was stepping on cigarettes out by the quarry.”

Grovetown City leaders have been trying to control the trash before it gets out of hand by adding recycle bins along the trail.

“We know that especially with the summertime coming up people are going to be using our parks a lot more, they’re going to be walking the trails so, we wanted to go ahead and add a little bit more for people to have access to trash cans so they can throw their stuff away,” said Campbell.



Some people out using the trail Sunday, say they’ve been helping keep the area clean.



“We actually try to pick up some, you know do our part,” said Foster.

Bonnie Pariseau also visits the trail often to walk her dog, and says, “We’ve seen others who live around here, and as a group we come through here and will pick it up.”



People who use the trail say the trash pile up got out of control last year.

“This year I haven’t noticed as much so far so good but again there is new properties coming up, so I think a lot of people are getting more and more involved,” said Pariseau.



They also say the problem comes from a specific group.

“I think a lot of it is maybe the teenagers, I’ll see them out here drinking and leave beer bottles or plastic trash,” said Pariseau.

You can help as well. City leaders are hosting a clean up day at the trail along with an easter egg hunt afterwards.

The cleanup will begin at the City hall. You can find details below: