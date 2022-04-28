GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is celebrating Georgia Cities Week.

Georgia Cities Week is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, and it’s a chance to showcase and celebrate the many services cities provide.

In Grovetown there’s plenty of activities going on to help celebrate the week including a social media scavenger hunt, online trivia, and artwork from the local elementary schools can be found at city facilities.

“We’re very proud of our City and the services we provide that make it attractive to residents and visitors,” said City Administrator Elaine Matthews. “Cities provide the services and infrastructure to help businesses grow and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather as a community, and we are very grateful to all City employees for the work they do in keeping Grovetown a wonderful place to be.”

Georgia Cities Week is from April 24th to the 30th.

To find out about the activities happening CLICK HERE.