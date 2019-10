COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed a gas at 529 Blue Ridge Drive.

That’s the location of Blue Ridge Daycare.







Pictures courtesy of: Dorekia Lilly

Most of the children there have been picked up by parents, so the evacuation has been called off per Columbia County School Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway.

We’ll bring you more on this developing story as the day continues.