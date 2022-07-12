COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are dealing with a gas leak in a neighborhood subdivision

According to First Responders on the scene, the leak is located in the Springlakes Neighborhood on Springlakes Drives near Spruce Lane.

The roadway in the area of Spruce Lane and Sandlewood Drive is currently blocked.

Authorities say that for the people who are living in and near the area, there is an optional evacuation notice in place.

Columbia County Fire Rescue says that a line was cut and that the gas company is currently on-site.