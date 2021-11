COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of a fatal accident on I20 Westbound at the 178 mile marker.

A pickup trip reportedly rear ended an 18-wheeler.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office tells us the accident claimed the lives of two people.

Their names have not been released.

Further details are limited.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.