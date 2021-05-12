Edgefield County woman arrested after high speed chase ends in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – 24-year-old Mary B. Brooks was arrested Tuesday following a highspeed chase in a stolen car that ended in Columbia County.

Edgefield County deputies saw a white Ford pickup truck traveling left on Sweetwater Rd. in Edgefield County. Once they were following the truck, deputies recognized the truck fit the description of a vehicle that was caught on surveillance cameras stealing utility trailers in Merriwether.

When deputies tried to stop the truck, the driver fled on to Highway 25 south and then onto I-20 west bound. During the chase, deputies found the tag number on the truck did not belong to the truck and had been reported as stolen. The chase continued on through Richmond and Columbia Counties.

The chase ended on Harlem-Grovetown road near Harlem City Limits. Brooks was arrested by Columbia County Deputies. She was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and possession of a stolen vehicle as further investigation revealed the truck was stolen out of Aiken County.

Brooks will be extradited to Edgefield County to face the charges as soon as possible.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.