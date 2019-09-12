Earth Fare coming to Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It appears Columbia County will soon have a new Earth Fare store.

The store is planned for the Mullins Colony development off of Washington Toad.

The land where the store is planned is already roped off.

Last week, the county planning commission approved a sign variance, so the store could build a sign bigger than what the county typically allows.

The full commission will consider the sign variance on October 1.

No word from Earth Fare on when construction will begin.