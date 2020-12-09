Doctors Hospital’s Certificate of Need for ER in Columbia Co. reversed

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The drama surrounding who will provide emergency healthcare to Columbia County goes from 3 to 2.

Doctors Hospital’s Certificate of Need to build a free standing emergency room at the old Fatz Café on Belair Road has been reversed.

Augusta University Health along with University Hospital requested the reversal based on the change in “existing options” from Doctors 2012 request.

In 2012, AU had not yet been awarded the certificate of need to build a hospital in Grovetown.

A Doctors Hospital spokesperson says, they are reviewing the decision and considering available options.

