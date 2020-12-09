COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The drama surrounding who will provide emergency healthcare to Columbia County goes from 3 to 2.
Doctors Hospital’s Certificate of Need to build a free standing emergency room at the old Fatz Café on Belair Road has been reversed.
Augusta University Health along with University Hospital requested the reversal based on the change in “existing options” from Doctors 2012 request.
In 2012, AU had not yet been awarded the certificate of need to build a hospital in Grovetown.
A Doctors Hospital spokesperson says, they are reviewing the decision and considering available options.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Doctors Hospital’s Certificate of Need for ER in Columbia Co. reversed
- FTC and dozens of states sue to break up Facebook
- Richmond County deputy fired, charged with Aggravated Stalking
- Biden introduces nominee for secretary of defense retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin
- Augusta GreenJackets invited to become Atlanta Braves Affiliate
- US Attorney for Middle District of Georgia announces resignation, effective December 11
- Look Up: Geminid meteor shower expected to be best of 2020
- US officials outline vaccine distribution plans as emergency authorization nears