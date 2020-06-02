Doctors Hospital gets approval to build free-standing ER in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Doctors Hospital of Augusta has announced that it has received approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health to build a free-standing emergency room in Evans.

This will be the first free-standing ER in the state of Georgia.

The 12,760 square foot facility will host 12 beds and add approximately 40 staff members to the Doctors Hospital system. The ER will be open 24-hours a day and will also offer a full lab, radiology and telemedicine services.

It’s set to be built at 464 North Belair Road in Evans.

No word yet on when construction will begin.

“We know that when people experience emergencies they’re looking for fast, high-quality and convenient care. By bringing an ER to the Evans area we will be able to meet the community’s growing need with the same high-level of care that we offer in our main emergency room,” said Doug Welch, Doctors Hospital Chief Executive Officer.

