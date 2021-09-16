Director of Grovetown Department of Public Safety resigns

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Public Safety Director Scott Wheatley has resigned.

Wheatley was with the City of Grovetown for 22 years.

Wrens, Ga Chief of Police, Jamey Kitchens, has accepted the Interim Director of Public Safety position. He will start in three weeks and will serve for 90-120 days.

After 120 days, the City will advertise for the full time position.

Kitchens has 24 years of law enforcement experience ranging from patrol, narcotics, task force operations, supervision and Chief of Police. Kitchens has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Shorter University.