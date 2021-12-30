Deadly fire in Grovetown caused by overloaded power strip

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner for the State of Georgia, John F. King, released the results of an investigation into a fire that claimed the life of 63-year-old Columbia County man on Christmas Eve.

The accidental fire occurred in Grovetown, Friday, December 24th, around 8:37 p.m. and completely destroyed the 840-square-foot mobile home located at 4477 Wrightsboro Road inside the Arrowood Mobile Home Community.

“Firefighters discovered the body of the deceased in the hallway of the mobile home,” said Commissioner King. “Investigators determined that the fire was caused by an overloaded power strip located under the deceased’s bed.”

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office is still waiting on a positive identification from the state GBI lab before their office is able to comment. While the autopsy is complete, the identification results and GBI report remain unfinished.