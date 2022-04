COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be controlled blasting in Columbia County.

According to officials, the blasting will take place on Thursday, April 21st on Furys Ferry Road between Oleander Trail and Millstone Drive.

Officials want the public to not be alarmed when they hear and/or feel a loud boom.

This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road in cooperation with E.R. Snell.