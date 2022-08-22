EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Evans Middle School officials announced Monday that a teacher was relieved from duty after an investigation uncovered an “inappropriate conversation on social media with a former student.”

According to the school, Herndon Burns had contact with the former student whom was no longer living in the area. The school is recommending to the school board that Burns be terminated from Columbia County Schools. The incident is also going to be reported to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.

“The Columbia County School District does not condone nor does it tolerate inappropriate communication from any employee. Suspicious behavior should be immediately reported to a school administrator or to the district’s anonymous Tip Hotline at 706-541-3600,” said the school in a statement.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately provided to WJBF NewsChannel 6.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates.

Editor’s Note: This story originally listed Burns as a teacher with Evans High School, he was actually a teacher with Evans Middle School.