Columbia County students warns others she’s “going to shoot-up the school”

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A Greenbrier High student was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school.

Ariel Celeste Simpson, 17, was charged with terroristic threats and acts.

The Principal told deputies that the student allegedly told fellow student basketball players about her plans.

Simpson allegedly said, “Y’all wear green tomorrow. I’m going to shoot up the school.”

Shelton told deputies that she interviewed Simpson who admitted to making the terroristic threat in the school cafeteria. Five witnesses gave written statements about the threat.

Simpson was arrested and taken to jail.