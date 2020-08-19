Columbia County Schools track positive COVID cases for concerned parents

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County School officials are encouraging parents to spend time on the district website for answers to many of their questions.

In a notice to media outlets today, the school system announced it will be keeping track of weekly reports of COVID positive cases broken down by school and whether the case is a student or staff member.

The chart will be updated weekly, and the narrative information included on the site will be the number of people who are in a 10 day window of being identified as a COVID positive. According to the CDC, someone who tests positive for the virus must remain isolated for 10 days and cannot return to school or work until substantially symptom free for at least 24-hours.

Columbia County made the move to include the data as part of it’s effort to help quell fears among some parents and citizens concerned about the county’s decision to begin school in early August partially in person and online.

In a statement the district says, “Because the Columbia County School District has approximately 3400 employees and more than 28,000 students, unfortunately, it can be expected that there will be instances of positive cases of COVID 19 as long as there are instances in our community. Hopefully these will be on a very limited basis given expected of our Collective Responsibility Agreement. We want all of our stakeholders to feel informed and more importantly, confident that they or their children are as safe as possible while at school.”

The chart, released today and which can be found here will be changed and tweaked as the school system works to provide information while ensuring the personal privacy of its students and employees are maintained according to the law.

Currently, if someone at a school tests positive for COVID contact is made and follow up letters are sent for those people who have been in direct contact with the person. Families with no

connection to the virus positive person will NOT receive a letter from the district.

For a look at the entire district wide return to school plan, you can click here

MORE TOP STORIES: