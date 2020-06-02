Columbia County School District to hold Job Fair for bus drivers

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has announced plans to hold a job fair for school bus drivers.
The job fair is set to take place Thursday June 4th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Columbia Middle School located at 2013 Raider Way in Grovetown.
Those looking to apply are asked to maintain a safe social distance at all times while attending the job fair. Face coverings and masks are required while entering and exiting the building. You will be able to remove your face mask when seated at your own discretion.
Staff members from the Department of Human Resources and Department of Transportation will be on hand to provide interested candidates an overview of the job description and answer any questions.
All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.
Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with The Columbia County School District include:
- Must be 21 years of age
- Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol screenings
- Must have a safe driving record
- Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for our students
A Commercial Driver’s License is required to drive a school bus. The Columbia County School District offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn their CDL after
employment.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and to submit their resume to
alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair.
You can find an application and a complete list of job descriptions online at www.ccboe.net .
