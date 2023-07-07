EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District is holding a Job Fair for teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians.

The job fair will be Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Student Support Complex, located at 4395 River Watch Parkway in Evans.

Staff members from the Departments of Human Resources, Transportation, Nutrition, and Facilities Maintenance and Operations, will be on hand to provide an overview of the job description and answer any questions. Qualified candidates may receive an on-site interview.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with The Columbia County School District include:

Must be 21 years of age

Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol screenings

Must have a safe driving record

Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for our students.

CDL license not required to be hired. The Columbia County School District offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn their CDL upon employment.

Find a complete list of job opportunities with the Columbia County School District, and an application, please visit www.ccboe.net/careers/. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and submit their resume to hr@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair.

Business attire suggested as on-site interviews may occur.