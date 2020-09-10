Columbia County School District releases A/B schedule update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has released a revised A/B school year schedule.

Middle and high school students attending in-person learning will attend school on this staggered A/B schedule.

Students whose last names begin with A to K will be part of Group A and students whose last names begin with L to Z will be part of Group B.

You can find more info by clicking HERE.







MORE TOP STORIES: