Columbia County School District releases A/B schedule update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has released a revised A/B school year schedule.
Middle and high school students attending in-person learning will attend school on this staggered A/B schedule.
Students whose last names begin with A to K will be part of Group A and students whose last names begin with L to Z will be part of Group B.
You can find more info by clicking HERE.
