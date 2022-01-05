Columbia county school district implements COVID-19 precaution strategies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As a result of a steady increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Columbia county school district is updating their precaution measures.

A letter was sent out to parents on January 5th, to inform them of the new mitigation measures below:

• Social Distancing

o Encourage social distancing in all areas of the school building.

o Reinstall plexiglass dividers in all school cafeterias.

o Limit visitors to essential volunteers.

• Proper Hygiene and Sanitizing Strategies

o Provide frequent opportunities to wash hands and use hand sanitizer.

o Clean high traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces throughout the day.

o Utilize the Bipolar Ionization Modules in school facilities and on buses.

• Face Coverings

o Encourage the use of face coverings while in the school building or on buses.

o Require any individual who returns to school after isolation due to a positive COVID19 test to wear a face covering for an additional five calendar days.

o Require any individual, regardless of vaccination status, who has been in close

contact with a positive person to wear a face covering while in the building or on

the bus for up to ten calendar days. (This practice will be sensitive to the needs of

individuals with medical issues that make the wearing of a face covering inadvisable.)

• Isolate/Quarantine as Necessary

o Require individuals who have tested positive OR who are assumed positive OR who

are unable to socially distance from a positive in-home contact to quarantine at

home for five days. To return to school on the 6th day, the individual must be fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication AND agree to wear a

face covering for an additional five calendar days. For specific quarantine

instructions, contact your child’s school. *Individuals who have tested positive within the

previous 30 days or who are fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine when exposed

to a positive individual.

• Encourage Staff and Students to Discuss Vaccinations with a Healthcare Provider

o Provide vaccination information to any interested individual and encourage all

students and staff to discuss this option with their healthcare provider.